Ukraine says it used US glide bombs in Russia’s Kursk region and has retaken some land in Kharkiv

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s military says it used high-precision glide bombs provided by the United States to carry out strikes in Russia’s Kursk region. It also claimed to have recaptured some territory in the eastern region of Kharkiv, where Russia launched a large offensive in the spring. Ukraine’s forces have gained new momentum this month after delayed deliveries of U.S. weaponry were finally released. Kyiv launched a shock offensive into Russia’s western Kursk region on August 6, while simultaneously intensifying a drone war against military and fuel targets that sparked blazes deep in Russia this week. The incursion into Russia has highlighted Russian vulnerabilities but also further stretched Ukrainian forces, who were already fighting on a long frontline.

