Pakistani judge acquits a man over spreading misinformation that sparked riots in UK

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani judge has acquitted a man who was charged with spreading misinformation that helped spark widespread rioting in the U.K. earlier this month. The decision Monday came less than a week after Farhan Asif, a 32-year-old web developer, was arrested in a raid on his home in Lahore, the capital of eastern Punjab province, and charged with cyberterrorism. After a hearing, the judge ordered the release of Asif, who walked free. He told the judge that he deleted his post on social media only six hours after realizing that it was not correct. He had been accused of spreading misinformation on YouTube and Facebook about the British teenage suspect in a stabbing attack that killed three girls and injured 10 people on July 29.

