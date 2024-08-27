Kelces cash in: Travis and Jason Kelce take popular ‘New Heights’ podcast to Amazon’s Wondery
AP Sports Writer
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his brother, former Eagles center Jason Kelce, are taking their popular “New Heights” podcast to Amazon’s Wondery under a three-year deal that gives the company exclusive advertising sales and distribution rights. The financial terms of the deal were not immediately available, though some reports put the total at nine figures. The deal was announced by Wondery on Tuesday and will begin with this week’s episode, dropping Wednesday. It includes the back catalog of podcast content along with exclusive rights to monetize and distribute audio and video episodes.