Philip Morris International is expanding Kentucky factory to boost production of nicotine pouches

Philip Morris International has announced a $232 million factory expansion in Kentucky. The expansion will boost production of nicotine pouches that the company says are part of its strategy for a “smoke-free future.” The dissolvable pouches fit between a person’s lip and gums to slowly release nicotine. Philip Morris says expanding the Swedish Match plant in Owensboro is expected to add 450 jobs, boosting the factory’s workforce by about 40%. The factory in western Kentucky produces ZYN nicotine pouches. They are part of a growing segment of nicotine-based alternatives for consumers switching from cigarettes or other tobacco products.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.