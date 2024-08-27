Police fatally shoot a man armed with knives in a western German city

Authorities say police fatally shot a man who apparently threatened passersby in western Germany after he tried to attack officers with two knives. The incident took place Tuesday afternoon in Moers, near the larger cities of Duisburg and Duesseldorf. Police said a patrol was sent to look into reports of an unknown man having assaulted and threatened several people. When officers found the man, he attacked them with two knives, according to a police statement. Officers fired at him, and he was fatally wounded. Police said no other people were harmed.

