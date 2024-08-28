4 killed, 10 injured when passenger van rolls several times in Texas highway crash

ALVORD, Texas (AP) — Authorities say four people were killed and 10 were injured when a van rolled multiple times after the driver veered off a Texas highway and overcorrected. The Texas Department of Public Safety said the crash happened just before 8 a.m. Wednesday on a highway northwest of Dallas. Authorities said there were 14 people in the van traveling from Florida. Three people including the driver were pronounced dead at the scene, and one passenger was pronounced dead at a hospital. A public safety spokesman said it wasn’t immediately known where the van was headed.

