German government to hold talks with the opposition on responses to the Solingen attack

BERLIN (AP) — Top German officials say they will hold talks with the country’s opposition and state governments on ways to step up deportations and curb migration. It follows the Solingen knife attack, in which a suspected extremist from Syria who had avoided being deported is accused of killing three people at a festival on Friday. Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Wednesday his interior minister will invite representatives of the main conservative opposition Christian Democratic Union, leading state governments and federal ministries for “confidential and focused talks” on consequences of Friday’s attack. The attack, which also saw eight people wounded, increased longstanding pressure on Scholz’s government to do more to reduce migration.

