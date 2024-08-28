Jamaican police suspect a shark killed a teenager found dead by fishermen

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities in Jamaica say they believe a shark attacked and killed a 16-year-old high school student whose body was found in waters just north of the island. Police identified the victim as Jahmari Reid from the northern parish of Trelawny. It is located just east of the popular tourist town of Montego Bay. Police said in a statement late Tuesday that the teen apparently went spearfishing alone early Monday, with fishermen finding his body the following day. Shark attacks are rare. There were a total of 69 confirmed unprovoked attacks worldwide and 14 fatalities reported last year, according to the Florida-based International Shark Attack File.

