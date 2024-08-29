Man shot and killed in Coachella; deputies search for suspect

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office was investigating a deadly shooting in Coachella late Wednesday night.

Deputies were called out after shots were heard in the area of Calle Rojo and Calle Camacho around 10:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they reported seeing an adult man bleeding in the middle of the street.

Deputies said they attempted to save the man until paramedics arrived - but the man reportedly died on scene.

Investigators said witnesses saw a possible suspect vehicle leave the area toward Avenue 54 after the shooting; it had a front bumper missing.

