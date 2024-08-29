Skip to Content
News

Man shot and killed in Coachella; deputies search for suspect

News Channel 3
By
Published 12:01 AM

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office was investigating a deadly shooting in Coachella late Wednesday night.

Deputies were called out after shots were heard in the area of Calle Rojo and Calle Camacho around 10:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they reported seeing an adult man bleeding in the middle of the street.

Deputies said they attempted to save the man until paramedics arrived - but the man reportedly died on scene.

Investigators said witnesses saw a possible suspect vehicle leave the area toward Avenue 54 after the shooting; it had a front bumper missing.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates on this story.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Kristen Outlaw

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content