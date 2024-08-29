Texas inmate is exonerated after spending nearly 34 years in prison for wrongful conviction

A Texas man who spent 34 years in prison after being wrongfully convicted has been exonerated. Defense attorney Cheryl Wattley says a Dallas County judge granted a motion by prosecutors on Thursday to dismiss charges against 59-year-old Benjamin Spencer in the aggravated robbery of Jeffrey Young, who suffered head injuries and died. Dallas County Criminal District Attorney John Creuzot said two prosecution witnesses gave false testimony and prosecutors at the time failed to provide the defense with evidence favorable to Spencer. Spencer was released on bond in 2021 after the district attorney’s office found his constitutional rights were violated. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals overturned his conviction earlier this year.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.