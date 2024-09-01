Kroger admits price gouging amid trial, what the merger could mean for your wallet

Trial began early this week between Kroger and the Federal Trade Commission. The FTC is suing to block a Kroger-Albertsons merger, claiming it would eliminate competition and raise food prices. Kroger argues it would help them reduce costs and compete better with rivals like Walmart and Costco.

But while testifying, Kroger Senior Director Andy Groff says the company had raised the price of eggs and milk beyond inflation levels.

The trial is expected to last three weeks.

Stay with News Channel 3 for local reaction to the possible merger.