Kroger Releases List of Grocery Stores it Plans to Close Amid Merger Plans, 4 in the Valley

Kroger continues to work to merge with Albertsons, two of the largest chains of grocery stores.

The company says the merger would help them compete with large, nonunionized rivals like Amazon and Walmart. But Kroger is currently facing federal government opposition.

Of all 579 stores the company announced it would divest from nationwide, if the merger were to be successful, 4 of them are in the Coachella Valley.

Vons — 78271 Hwy 111, La Quinta

Albertsons — 42095 Washington St, Palm Desert

Albertsons — 1751 N Sunrise Way Ste 1, Palm Springs

Vons — 4733 E Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs

