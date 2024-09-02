One person found dead in vehicle submerged in canal near North Shore

A person was found dead after first responders recovered a vehicle submerged in the canal in the North Shore area over the weekend.

The crash was first reported Sunday at around 12:45 p.m. near 70th Avenue and Sea View Way.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the vehicle was found overturned on its side and almost completely submerged in the water.

First responders were able to get the vehicle out of the water, where one person was found dead, Indio's 16th battalion confirmed.

CHP continues to investigate the incident. Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.