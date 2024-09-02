Skip to Content
News

One person found dead in vehicle submerged in canal near North Shore

@the_old_16th
By
Updated
today at 10:35 AM
Published 10:33 AM

A person was found dead after first responders recovered a vehicle submerged in the canal in the North Shore area over the weekend.

The crash was first reported Sunday at around 12:45 p.m. near 70th Avenue and Sea View Way.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the vehicle was found overturned on its side and almost completely submerged in the water.

First responders were able to get the vehicle out of the water, where one person was found dead, Indio's 16th battalion confirmed.

CHP continues to investigate the incident. Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content