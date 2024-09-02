Suspect, 15, arrested in shooting near Ohio high school that killed 1 teen, wounded 4

EUCLID, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old suspect has been arrested in a shooting that killed another teenager and wounded four others near an Ohio high school campus about an hour after a football game. Police in the Cleveland suburb of Euclid said Sunday that the suspect was arrested at 8 p.m. Saturday at a Euclid home and taken to the Cuyahoga County juvenile detention center. Police identified the teenager killed in the gunfire at about 10:15 p.m. Friday near the Euclid High School campus as 17-year old Sincere Rowdy of Euclid. Four other youths said to be 16 or 17 years old were wounded. Police said their names wouldn’t be released.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.