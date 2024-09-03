16 DUI arrests made in Palm Springs over a nearly three-week period, police say

16 drivers suspected of driving under the influence were arrested over a nearly three-week period in Palm Springs, police announced.

PSPD said the enforcement efforts were part of a national "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" mobilization campaign where additional officers were on patrol throughout the country to take suspected impaired drivers off the road.

Among those arrested, 2 were cited for driving under the influence of drugs.

In addition to patrols, The Palm Springs Police Department held a DUI checkpoint on August 23, leading to 3 DUI arrests.

Police said that most Californians consider drunk driving as one of their biggest traffic safety concerns. Drunk driving crashes accounted for nearly a third (33%) of all traffic deaths in the state in 2022. This equates to about four people killed every day.

First-time charges for DUI in California are an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, which could include a suspended license.

The Palm Springs Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving could be caused by more than just alcohol. The use of cannabis products, illicit drugs, even prescription and over-the-counter medications can lead to impairment.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.