Local woman reflects on time as volunteer for Kamala Harris’ 2003 district attorney campaign

KESQ
Published 1:43 PM

As Vice President Kamala Harris continues to rally for support throughout the nation, local resident Linda Paulding recalls a time in her life where she worked closely with the young attorney as she entered the world of politics.

"She would come to our church, Third Baptist Church, in San Francisco and I was an usher there and that was when I really got a chance to see her and from there she asked for some assistance. She was going to run for district attorney," recalled Paulding.

In 2003, Harris ran her first campaign and was worn in as San Francisco District attorney a year later. Now more than two decades later, Paulding is reflecting on what it was like working alongside Harris and her mother.

Jennifer Franco

Jennifer Franco is the weekend anchor/weekday reporter for KESQ News Channel 3

