Montana Democrat Busse releases tax returns as he seeks a debate with Gov. Gianforte

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ryan Busse has provided 10 years of income tax records as he tries to goad Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte into debating him ahead of the November election. Gianforte last week dismissed Busse as not a “serious candidate” and suggested he wouldn’t debate him because he had not released his tax returns. Busse provided his tax returns from 2014 to 2023 to The Associated Press. He says Gianforte’s reason for not debating him is “a complete charade.” The returns show Busse and his wife had annual income of about $260,000 over the past decade.

