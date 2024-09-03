Scottie Scheffler has a strong mind that will be put to the test as expectations rise: Analysis

ATLANTA (AP) — Scottie Scheffler feels like he squeezed an entire lifetime into one year in golf. He put a ribbon around it by winning the FedEx Cup. That adds to the Masters and to Olympic gold. It includes the birth of his first child and his first time in jail. Scheffler is right when he says that it was nuts. Behind this remarkable year was his mind. The mental part of the game is easy to overlook but it’s what enabled him to handle so much success and other big life moments. And he’ll need that to handle the rising expectations.

