A man charged with killing 4 people on a Chicago-area L train is due in court

MAYWOOD, Ill. (AP) — A man accused of killing four people aboard a Chicago-area transit train is due in bond court. Authorities have charged 30-year-old Rhanni S. Davis of Chicago with four counts of first-degree murder. He was arrested after the Labor Day shooting aboard Chicago’s L system. Authorities allege he shot the four people at close range as they were sleeping on train cars early Monday as the train headed to suburban Forest Park. Police later arrested Davis on a different train line. Investigators haven’t determined a motive. Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx called the shootings a “horrific, heinous and inexplicable act of violence” and said more details would come out during Wednesday’s court hearing.

