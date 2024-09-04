Blue Jackets players, GM try to make sense of tragedy after deaths of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets are trying to make sense of the death Johnny Gaudreau less than three weeks before training camps open around the NHL. General manager Don Waddell and players including Boone Jenner, Zach Werenski and Erik Gudbranson met with reporters Wednesday to make their first public comments since Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, were killed while riding their bicycles last week in their home state of New Jersey. Waddell said the immediate focus was on supporting the Gaudreau family. The team is holding a candlelight vigil at night with 13 minutes, 21 seconds of silent remembrance in honor of Johnny and Matthew’s jersey numbers.

