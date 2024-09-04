Steward CEO says he won’t comply with Senate subpoena on hospital closings

BOSTON (AP) — Lawyers for Steward Health Care CEO Ralph de la Torre say he won’t comply with a subpoena to appear before a U.S. Senate committee investigating the hospital company’s bankruptcy. In a letter dated Wednesday to committee chair U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, lawyers for de la Torre said he needs to remain silent for now regarding the reasons for Steward’s bankruptcy. Democratic U.S. Sens. Edward Markey and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts called de la Torre’s refusal outrageous.

