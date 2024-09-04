Trump’s new crypto business could create more conflicts if he’s elected president

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump is promising to make America the “crypto capital of the planet” if he returns to the White House. Fulfilling that promise would likely pay off for him personally. Trump has launched a new venture that could explode in value if he’s elected and gets the power to push through legislative and regulatory changes long sought by crypto advocates. Jordan Libowitz of the government watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington calls that’s problematic. He says: “Taking a pro-crypto stance is not necessarily troubling; the troubling aspect is doing it while starting a way to personally benefit from it.”

