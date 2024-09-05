NCAA champions UConn and South Carolina headed to White House to celebrate national titles

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — UConn and South Carolina’s national championship basketball teams are headed to the White House next week to celebrate their NCAA Tournament wins. Both schools announced the visits Thursday. UConn won its second straight national championship and is visiting the White House a sixth time. It will be the first time the Gamecocks have been to the White House. Coach Dawn Staley and the team did not go following NCAA championships in 2017 and 2022. The teams will be honored by President Joe Biden. Staley recently served on Biden’s Presidential Delegation to the Paris Olympics.

