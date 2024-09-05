Orano USA to build a multibillion-dollar uranium enrichment facility in eastern Tennessee

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee has announced that a France-based company specializing in nuclear power and renewable energy has selected a site in eastern Tennessee. Orano USA will build a multi-billion dollar centrifuge uranium enrichment facility in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. The plans for the 750,000-square-foot center were unveiled Wednesday. State officials did not release how much Orano USA will invest in the new site but the project is expected to bring in 300 jobs. The announcement comes after President Joe Biden signed off on legislation in May designed to end the import of enriched uranium from Russia. The new law also released around $2.7 billion to expand the domestic uranium fuel industry.

