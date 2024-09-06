Aaron Pierre is a star in the making. ‘Rebel Ridge’ shows you why

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Pierre is a star in the making, and Jeremy Saulnier’s new Netflix thriller, “Rebel Ridge,” shows you why. This December, Pierre will also voice Mufasa in “The Lion King.” Though Pierre has been seen in a number of earlier films and series, “Rebel Ridge” is his first lead role. Yet all Saulnier needed to see to cast him was a clip from Barry Jenkins’ “The Underground Railroad.” In “Rebel Ridge,” Pierre plays a former Marine drawn into an extended battle with a corrupt rural police department.

