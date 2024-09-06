Man charged with homicide in killing of gymnastics champion Kara Welsh

WHITEWATER, Wis. (AP) — A 23-year-old man has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the fatal shooting of a national gymnastics champion in his apartment near the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater campus. Chad Richards made an initial appearance Friday via video in Walworth County Court. A criminal complaint says 21-year-old Kara Welsh suffered multiple gunshot wounds following an altercation Aug. 30. Richards told investigators that the two were arguing when he said Welsh grabbed his gun from a nightstand. The complaint says Richards said he wrestled the gun away and shot Welsh because he “feared for his life.” Richards told investigators that Welsh was his girlfriend.

