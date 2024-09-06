NBA Mavericks reach local rights deal with free broadcasts for about 10 million people

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks have reached a multiyear local broadcast rights agreement. The team said Friday that the agreement with TENGA will triple the number of people that will be able to see most of the NBA Western Conference champion’s televised games over the air for free. About 10 million people in more than 3.1 million Texas households will have access to broadcasts of games not exclusively televised nationally. At least 70 games will be on local broadcasts. The announcement comes after the Mavericks and financially troubled Diamond Sports Group last month mutually agreed to end their existing rights agreement for games on Bally Sports Southwest.

