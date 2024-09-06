Pro-Palestinian protesters disrupt opening night of Toronto Film Festival

TORONTO (AP) — Pro-Palestinian protesters disrupted an opening night screening at the Toronto International Film Festival, chanting “Stop the genocide!” during opening remarks. At the screening for the David Gordon Green comedy “Nutcrackers,” four protesters walked down the center aisle of the Princess of Wales Theatre, carrying signs and flashlights and criticizing festival sponsor Royal Bank of Canada. “Cut ties with RBC,” they yelled. Cameron Bailey, festival director, was speaking at the podium on stage when the protest began. He tried to maintain order, urging the protestors, “We are here to start the festival.” Numerous crowd members booed the protesters. The protest lasted for a handful of minutes before the demonstrators were ushered out by security.

