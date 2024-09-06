Sports betting firm bet365 fined $33K for taking bets after outcomes were known

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey gambling regulators have levied a $33,000 fine on sports betting company bet365 for taking bets on games in which the outcome was already known, and on games that were not approved for betting. In one case, the company took bets on a mixed martial arts match that had already been held a week earlier, and was being shown on tape. It did not respond to messages seeking comment. The same company was ordered in July to return over $500,000 to customers who won bets, but were paid less than they were entitled to when the company unilaterally changed the odds when making the payouts.

