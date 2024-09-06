Utah woman killed her 3 children, herself in vehicle, officials say

WEST HAVEN, Utah (AP) — A Utah woman and her three children who were found shot to death in a vehicle earlier this week died in a murder-suicide. Weber County Sheriff’s Lt. Terance Lavely said investigators reached the conclusion based on video evidence, physical evidence, witness statements and interviews with family members. He said 32-year-old Maribel Ibarra shot her children — ages 4, 2 and 1 — sometime Sunday night or early Monday in West Haven before shooting herself. A family member found the bodies in the vehicle on Tuesday night. A neighbor told KSL-TV that Ibarra had recently moved back into the home to live with her father, whose wife died this summer.

