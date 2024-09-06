Workers take their quest to ban smoking in Atlantic City casinos to a higher court

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Workers seeking to ban smoking in Atlantic City’s casinos are asking an appeals court to consider their request, saying a lower court judge who dismissed their lawsuit did so in error. The workers filed an appeal Friday of a judge’s dismissal of their lawsuit that sought to end smoking in the nine casinos. Judge Patrick Bartels said the workers’ claim that they have a Constitutional right to safety “is not well-settled law” and predicted they would not be likely to prevail with such a claim. The casinos oppose ending smoking, saying it would cost money and jobs. But workers, who deny those claims, say their health has to come first.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.