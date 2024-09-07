Mega Millions jackpot soars to an estimated $800 million

BOSTON (AP) — The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to an estimated $800 million with a cash option of $401.8 million. The jackpot for next Tuesday’s drawing grew after no one matched all of the winning numbers for Friday night’s drawing. The jackpot was last won in Illinois on June 4 with a ticket valued at $552 million. Only two Mega Millions jackpots have been won so far this year. A $1.1 billion winning ticket was purchased in New Jersey in March. That prize is still unclaimed. Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The odds of winning the jackpot are one in more than 302 million.

