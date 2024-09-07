US believes Iran has transferred short-range ballistic missiles to Russia, AP sources say

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has informed allies that it believes Iran has transferred short-range ballistic missiles to Russia for its war in Ukraine. That word comes from two people familiar with the matter. They’re not offering any details about how many weapons have been delivered or when the transfers may have occurred, but they’re confirming the U.S. intelligence finding. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a matter that hasn’t been disclosed publicly disclosed. The White House declined to confirm the weapons transfer but reiterated its concern that Iran is deepening its support of Russia. The White House has been warning Iran for months not to transfer ballistic missiles to Russia.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.