At least 4 migrants have died and others remain missing after a boat capsized off Senegal

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegalese authorities say a boat carrying migrants capsized off the coast of Senegal over the weekend, leaving at least four people dead and several others missing. The artisanal fishing boat left the town of Mbour heading to Europe on Sunday afternoon before capsizing a few miles off the coast, Amadou Diop, the district’s prefect told The Associated Press. Local fishermen rescued three people on Monday who were brought back to shore by naval authorities. Senegal’s navy is looking for those missing, Diop said, adding that the exact number of passengers remained unknown. In recent years, the number of migrants leaving West Africa through Senegal has surged.

