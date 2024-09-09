Cyprus and the US sign a defense deal outlining ways to tackle regional crises

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus and the United States have signed a defense cooperation framework agreement that outlines ways the countries can enhance their response to regional humanitarian crises and security concerns. The two sides hailed the agreement on Monday as another milestone in burgeoning Cypriot-U.S. ties in recent years. The U.S. praised Cypriot authorities for their key role in setting up a maritime corridor to Gaza through which more than 20 million pounds of humanitarian aid have been shipped to the Palestinian territory.

