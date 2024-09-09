Wisconsin Supreme Court to decide whether mobile voting vans can be used in future elections

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments in a case brought by Republicans who want to stop the use of mobile voting sites in the battleground state. Republicans argue state law prohibits mobile voting sites. Racine officials used a van once in a 2022 primary for people to cast early absentee ballots. Racine, the Democratic National Committee and others say nothing in state law prohibited using the van. The court will hear arguments Tuesday. Whatever it decides won’t affect the November election, as a ruling isn’t expected until later and no towns or cities asked to use alternative voting locations for this election before the deadline to do so passed. The ruling could affect future elections, though.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.