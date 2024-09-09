Skip to Content
Wolf pack blamed in Colorado livestock attacks is captured and will be relocated

Colorado wildlife officials have captured and plan to relocate five members of the first pack of wolves to form under the state’s ambitious wolf reintroduction program. Officials said Monday that a sixth wolf died in captivity due to injuries unrelated to its capture. That adult male wolf had been involved in repeated attacks on livestock. Officials said it would have been kept in captivity if it survived. A decision is pending on where the surviving adult and four pups will be relocated. Ten of the predators were reintroduced in December over objections from livestock groups.

