Auburn QB Thorne says angry bettors sent him Venmo requests after loss
AP Sports Writer
Auburn quarterback Payton Thorne has taken heat from a different source after struggling in a loss to California: Angry sports bettors. Thorne said on The Next Round podcast that he has heard from some fans in person and on social media while others “hit you up on Venmo, all types of stuff.” Thorne was intercepted four times in a 21-14 loss to Cal. The NCAA said in May that one in three high-profile athletes received abusive message from those with betting interests during the NCAA basketball tourneys.