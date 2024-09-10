BMW braking system recall of 1.5M cars contributes to auto maker’s decision to cut back 2024 outlook

NEW YORK (AP) — BMW is lowering sales and earnings targets for the 2024 fiscal year, in a move the luxury German car maker said was partially triggered by hefty expenses of addressing a braking system recall that impacts more than 1.5 million vehicles worldwide. A spokesperson for BMW Group says the company first identified the issue during an internal quality check — prompting an intial recall in February. But additional cases were identified since. Now, BMW expects that some 1.53 million vehicles across five countries are affected. Auto supplier Continental AG confirmed that it makes this integrated brake system for BMW. Diagnotic software should alert consumers if a brake fault is detected in their vehicle. System replacements will be available free of charge.

