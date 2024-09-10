No neigh-sayers: Live horses join first-day veterinary students for anatomy lecture in Hungary

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — First-year veterinary students in Hungary are being joined by two full-grown horses in their lecture hall for the first anatomy lesson of their academic careers. The originator of the unique method is the rector of the University of Veterinary Medicine in Budapest. Dr. Péter Sótonyi uses a stick of chalk to draw onto one of the horses from head to hooves where its bones, organs and muscles can be found inside. Sótonyi believes having students encounter a living animal on their first day as veterinary students helps them engage more directly with the subject matter than studying solely through books, charts and models.

