Ukraine braces for hardest winter due to intensified Russian attacks on energy infrastructure

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s prime minister has warned that the country could be facing its toughest winter since the full-scale Russian invasion began, as airstrikes against the country’s beleaguered energy infrastructure intensify. Denys Shmyhal said Ukraine’s government, helped by European countries, is urgently developing initiatives to decentralize its power generation, to make it less vulnerable to attacks. Environmental groups like Greenpeace have applauded efforts to boost renewable energy generation but argue those initiatives could be bolder and are urging European donors to focus on green projects.

