Army soldier charged with assaulting police officer with a flagpole during Capitol riot

A U.S. Army soldier has been arrested in Hawaii on charges that he repeatedly struck a police officer with a flagpole during a mob’s attack on the U.S. Capitol more than three years ago. A court filing unsealed on Wednesday says 31-year-old Alexander Cain Poplin was captured on video repeatedly striking a Metropolitan Police Department officer with the flagpole during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Poplin was arrested on Tuesday at Schofield Barracks, an Army installation near Honolulu. He was scheduled to make his initial appearance in federal court on Wednesday.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.