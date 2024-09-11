Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes says he will not endorse anybody for president

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes says he won’t endorse either Donald Trump or Kamala Harris, even as the former president continued to call Mahomes’ wife a supporter of his campaign. Brittany Mahomes had liked, then unliked, a social media post in August outlining the “2024 GOP platform.” Patrick Mahomes made his declaration the day after Taylor Swift, who is friends with the Mahomes family, endorsed Harris for the presidency. The three-time Super Bowl-winner said: “I don’t want my place and my platform to be used to endorse a candidate or do whatever, either way. I think my place is inform people to get registered to vote. It’s to inform people to do their own research and then make the best decisions for them and their family.”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.