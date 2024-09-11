Diver’s body is recovered from Lake Michigan shipwreck

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities have recovered the body of a diver who went missing while exploring a Lake Michigan shipwreck. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department says authorities recovered the body of 72-year-old Patrick Kelly of Winthrop Harbor, Illinois, from the area around the S.S. Wisconsin on Wednesday morning. The agency says Kelly had been exploring the wreck in more than 120 feet of water about six miles off the coast of Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, on Tuesday when he failed to resurface as scheduled. His wife was on the couple’s boat and sent a distress call.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.