Malaysia’s police rescue 402 children after sex abuse allegations at Islamic welfare homes
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s national police chief says 402 children have been rescued and 171 suspects arrested after raids on 20 welfare homes linked to an Islamic business group, in which children were allegedly exploited and sexually abused. Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain said the raids were conducted Wednesday following investigations into allegations of child, abandonment, deviant teachings and sexual assault at the homes, run by the Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings. He said the arrested suspects included religious teachers and caretakers. In a statement, the group denied that it exploited children, but made no mention of allegations of sexual abuse against them.