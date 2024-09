The City of La Quinta marked 23 years since the 9-11 attacks with a candlelight vigil.

The event featured musical performances and speeches from local dignitaries.

Local scouts from Troop 451 and Pack 50 were also on hand to help with the ceremony.

The annual event was a little different this year, due to poor air quality from nearby fires.

City officials decided to hold the event indoors at the Wellness Center.