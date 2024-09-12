Cardi B reveals birth of third child with Offset and says the newborn is the ‘prettiest lil thing’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cardi B has welcomed her third child into the world. The Grammy winner announced on social media Thursday that she gave birth over the weekend. She posted photos of her holding and breastfeeding the newborn in a hospital. “The prettiest lil thing,” she wrote in the post, followed by the date Sept. 7. The 31-year-old Cardi B announced she was pregnant last month on the same day she filed for divorce from rapper Offset, who is shown in the photos with her and holding the baby.

