Gunmen kill 3 border guards in an attack in restive southeastern Iran
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — State-run media are reporting that gunmen have killed three border guards and wounded one other person in restive southeastern Iran. IRNA news agency reported that a car opened fire on a border regiment vehicle in Mirjaveh county in southeast Sistan and Baluchistan province, near the Pakistani border, killing two soldiers and an officer. A civilian was wounded. IRNA said the militant group Jaish al-Adl, which allegedly seeks greater rights for the ethnic Baluch minority, claimed responsibility for the attack. In April, in two separate clashes in the province, at least 22 Iranian policemen died.