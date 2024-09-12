Mpox deaths rise by 107 in a week as Africa CDC calls the toll unacceptable

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention has recorded more than 100 mpox-related deaths in a week, a toll the agency’s director-general described as “not acceptable.” Dr. Jean Kaseya said 107 new deaths and 3,160 new cases had been recorded in the past week, just a week after a continental response plan was launched by Africa CDC and the World Health Organization. He said there was a need for increased testing and support, adding that the continent “cannot rely on only confirmed cases for decision-making and response.” Mpox belongs to the same family of viruses as smallpox but causes milder symptoms like fever, chills and body aches.

