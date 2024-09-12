The ACLU commits $2 million to Michigan’s Supreme Court race for reproductive rights ads

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan is wading into the state Supreme Court races with a multimillion-dollar commitment to advertising. The liberal-championing group announced it would spend $2 million on seven weeks of radio ads ahead of the November election. The ads would largely focus on the candidates’ records on reproductive rights. Democrats and allies have said the state Supreme Court could rule on the topic in the future despite Michigan voters enshrining abortion rights in the state constitution in 2022. The spending will benefit Democratic-backed Justice Kyra Harris Bolden and law professor Kimberly Anne Thomas.

